JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 24 — His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, departed for home today after completing a two-day special visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, His Majesty’s arrival at the Senai International Airport at 9.20am was welcomed by Johor State Secretary Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman, Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, and Comptroller of the Royal Household of Johor Colonel (Retd) Datuk Mohamed Perang Musa.

Sultan Ibrahim’s special visit to the UAE was at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Majesty’s discussions with Sheikh Mohamed explored various opportunities for cooperation between Malaysia and the UAE in the fields of defence, investment and food security. — Bernama