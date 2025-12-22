KOTA, KINABALU, Dec 22 — Parti Warisan Information chief Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman denies reports of any riot, calls for the party president to step down or any long debate urging such action.

He said fake news of a riot happening during the party’s convention on Saturday (Dec 20), as well as him “banging on tables” to ask Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal to step down, were spreading.

“I am totally, clearly and without doubt denying all claims and alleged visuals of such matters being widely circulated,” he said in a statement Sunday (Dec 21).

Azis said the party convention proceeded smoothly, and any claims stating otherwise were baseless and distorted.

He said allegations that the riot happened after members pushed for him to take over as party president were false and misleading.

“I have never provoked, caused or been involved in any such moves. These claims were designed to create a perception of internal splits,” he explained.

Azis said there was also no lengthy debate on Shafie’s failure in the just concluded state election. He said all these narratives were created with malicious intent to cause public confusion.

“As for claims that I have resigned from the party with immediate effect, this is clear slander. I made no such announcement and remain firmly in this party. I take seriously this irresponsible attempt to damage the party’s reputation and stability and urge the public not to believe or spread fake news,” Azis said.

Apparently, videos of a so-called riot and unverified information of Azis calling for Shafie to step down had circulated widely since Saturday during Warisan’s party convention. — Daily Express