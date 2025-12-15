KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — A total of 37 trade and investment missions, including official overseas visits led by the prime minister, have successfully generated RM493.64 billion in potential investments, involving 181 projects, from 2023 to 2025.

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong said that of the total, 52 projects with investments worth RM123.8 billion have been approved, while 38 projects valued at RM48.9 billion are targeted to be finalised in 2025.

“Meanwhile, RM320.9 billion is expected to be finalised between 2026 and 2028,” he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He said this in response to a question from Senator Datuk Koh Nai Kwong on the investment track record generated from overseas visits between 2022 and 2025.

Liew also highlighted that the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) is currently undergoing a transformation process to ensure holistic and tangible spillover effects from investments in Malaysia.

“This is to ensure that Mida is not only the national investment promotion agency, but also more importantly, strengthens monitoring of approved investments to ensure investor compliance with stipulated conditions, so that investments deliver maximum economic spillover effects in line with the New Investment Incentive Framework.

“The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry is also in the midst of drafting the Industrial Development Bill and enhancing the Mida Act to improve effectiveness in monitoring and ensuring spillover benefits to local industries and the domestic economy,” he said. — Bernama