KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has expressed support for a new licensing move by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) aimed at strengthening national digital security and online safety.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the force welcomed the “Deemed Licence” initiative as an early step to improve governance of digital platforms operating in Malaysia.

He said the current digital environment required a more responsive regulatory approach to address threats such as child sexual exploitation, online scams, extremist content, and the misuse of platforms for illegal activities.

“This effort reflects a shared commitment to protect Malaysian citizens and ensure their safety in the future cyber environment,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Khalid added that PDRM would continue to work closely with MCMC and other agencies through a “whole-of-government” approach to tackle online harms more effectively.

He said the cooperation would help boost investigation effectiveness, strengthen information sharing, and speed up action against harmful content and activities in the digital space.

The IGP also reaffirmed his agency’s commitment to enforcing existing laws and enhancing internal preparedness to support the digital security framework planned by the government.

Mohd Khalid said the police force was confident the new framework would strengthen protection for the public, safeguard the integrity of Malaysia’s digital space, and reinforce cooperation between authorities and digital platform providers.

He added that the initiative was especially important to ensure the safety of future generations, including children and families, amid growing cyber challenges.

Earlier today, MCMC announced that major social media and messaging platforms would be automatically registered under a Malaysian licensing framework beginning Jan 1.

The regulator said platforms with eight million or more users in Malaysia, including WhatsApp, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, would fall under the new rules to strengthen accountability and compliance with local laws.

MCMC said the move uses a deeming provision under the Communications and Multimedia Act to classify qualifying platforms as Applications Service Provider Class licensees, while allowing them to continue operating their global services as usual.