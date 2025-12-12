KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 — A 61-year-old man was fined RM2,000 or jailed five months by the Magistrate’s Court for molesting a 20-year-old woman.

Gerard Idit pleaded guilty before Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus to committing the offence against the part-time worker at 2pm on April 9 at a hotel banquet office.

The court heard that the victim, feeling unwell, had rested alone when Gerard, a banquet manager known to her, entered, held her by the neck, and molested her.

He was arrested following the victim’s report.

Gerard was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which carries up to 10 years’ jail, a fine, whipping, or any two of the penalties on conviction.

During mitigation, his counsel requested consideration for a good behaviour bond, citing his remorse, cooperation, and first-time offence.

In another case, two individuals were each fined RM100 or three days’ jail in separate cases for failing to satisfactorily explain suspicious funds found in their bank accounts.

Muhd Waiz pleaded guilty before Magistrate Marilyn Kelvin to having RM6,000 in his CIMB account on October 24, 2024 at TLDM Sepanggar, which was believed to be fraudulently obtained from one Rozanna Putit.

Aainaa Husna admitted to having RM210 in her Hong Leong Bank account on July 11, 2024 at Bandar Sierra, which was believed to have been fraudulently obtained from one Bibi Nadeela Syamira.

Both Waiz and Aainaa failed to provide a satisfactory explanation on the source of the funds. They each committed an offence under Section 22A(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance (Sabah) (Cap 80), which carries a fine of up to RM100 or up to three months’ jail, or both, on conviction.

The court heard that in Waiz’s case, the complainant had been lured by an online forex investment scheme promising lucrative returns and transferred RM7,000 into two accounts as investment capital.

When no profit materialised, and further payments were demanded, the complainant lodged a police report.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Waiz on May 19, this year and he admitted that his bank account was used in the case.

Meanwhile, in Aainaa’s case, the court heard that a complainant lodged a report on July 9, 2024 after performing part-time “subscribe and like” tasks via Telegram.

After receiving RM89.60 for 13 tasks, the complainant was instructed to perform a 14th task and transferred RM1,066 into two accounts, but received no payment and was later asked for more money.

Attempts to contact the agents failed, resulting in a loss of RM976.40.

Aainaa was arrested by Commercial Crime Investigations, Perak and failed to justify the RM210 credited into her account.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Muhammad Yousof Tahir Mahmood and Inspector Mohamad Hamidi Mohamad Hamzah prosecuted. — Daily Express