BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 12 — A man who surrendered himself after admitting to murdering his wife several days ago at their apartment in Jalan Tuna, Seberang Jaya, here yesterday has been remanded for seven days.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police chief ACP Helmi Aris said the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court issued the remand order, from today until December 18, to facilitate police investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He said a man turned himself in at 11.30am yesterday, confessing to having killed his wife.

“A police team from the SPT Police Headquarters Criminal Investigation Division went to the apartment, where they found the fully-clothed body of the victim on a mattress in a room.

“The forensics team from the Penang Police Headquarters Criminal Investigation Department, which conducted the investigations at the scene, took some samples and also found a knife believed to have been used in the incident,” he said in a statement today.

Helmi said they are still investigating the motive for the killing, adding that the body had been sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital Forensics Unit for post-mortem.

He urged those with information to contact the SPT police headquarters or any nearby police station to assist in the investigation.

Yesterday, Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail confirmed that they are carrying out investigations after a man, 28, turned himself in, confessing that he killed his wife four days ago in Seberang Jaya.

The 44-year-old victim, a single mother of five, married the suspect two years ago. — Bernama