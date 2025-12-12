KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — A 67-year-old man died after being hit by three vehicles in an incident at Kilometer 29 of the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway (SPDH) early this morning.

Port Dickson District Police Chief Superintendent Maslan Udin said the victim was riding a SYM BX110 motorcycle from Seremban towards Port Dickson when he was first struck from behind by a Perodua Bezza driven by a 23-year-old man at 6.15am, according to a Bernama report.

The collision caused the man to fall onto the road, where he was subsequently hit by two more vehicles — a Nissan Grand Livina driven by a 32-year-old woman and a Perodua Alza driven by a 36-year-old man, both travelling in the same direction.

“The victim suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was later taken to the Port Dickson Hospital Forensic Unit for post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

Maslan added that all vehicles involved were taken to the Port Dickson District Police Headquarters before being sent to the Senawang Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre for further checks.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.