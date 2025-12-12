KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all relevant agencies to accelerate the development of Port Klang’s Third Terminal on Pulau Carey.

He said the project should serve as a new model for national development that is more efficient, well-coordinated and conducted with integrity.

Anwar, who is also Minister of Finance, said that in carrying out the development, the interests of the Orang Asli, local residents, fishermen, and ecosystem sustainability will continue to be safeguarded.

“National development must go hand in hand with social justice and environmental responsibility, as this is where true and sustainable progress lies,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting on the development of the port terminal, a strategic project vital to strengthening the country’s economic capacity and position in the port and logistics sector.

He said the project has been long planned and should no longer be delayed.

“Alhamdulillah, the federal and the Selangor governments have reached an agreement to move forward with its development as soon as possible, ensuring that the benefits reach the people and new economic opportunities are created,” he said. — Bernama