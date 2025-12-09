KUCHING, Dec 9 — Police arrested a 20-year-old local man who allegedly acted as a ‘package runner’ for a drug syndicate and seized cannabis liquid worth an estimated RM586,500 during a raid at a courier service centre at Jalan Kong Ping, Padawan, last Friday.

Padawan police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi said the 9am raid in the centre’s parking area led to the discovery of 690 cartridges containing liquid believed to be cannabis, estimated to allow up to 3,450 uses.

“The suspect had been involved in drug distribution since September and had twice collected parcels for the syndicate from the same courier centre,” he told a press conference at the Padawan district police headquarters (IPD) today.

He added that the man was reportedly paid RM200 for each parcel collected and RM20 for every cartridge delivered to customers around Kuching and Padawan.

A urine test found the suspect negative for drug use and he has been remanded for seven days until Dec 13 and police are working to identify the syndicate’s leader and network. — Bernama