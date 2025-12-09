KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Police have confirmed that the light aircraft which crashed at Tekah Aerodrome in Taiping last Sunday was registered under the Malaysia Sports Aviation Federation (MSAF).

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the aircraft was operated by a registered pilot and trainee under the same federation at the time of the incident, according to a report published in Sinar Harian today.

He said the technical investigation into the crash has been handed over entirely to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), as it involves aspects of sports aviation.

“An initial report on the incident has already been submitted to CAAM. A detailed investigation into the technical issues, engine damage or possible human error will be carried out by CAAM.

“Police are still awaiting further developments from CAAM,” he told reporters at the handover ceremony for the Tapah District Police Chief and the Tapah District Police Headquarters (IPD) PERKEP chairperson at the Tapah PDRM Housing Complex on Tuesday.

At the ceremony, Superintendent Abdul Malik Hasim replaced Johari, who will be transferred to IPD Nilai as the new District Police Chief.

In a related development, Noor Hisam said the 46-year-old male pilot and 40-year-old male trainee who were injured are still receiving treatment at Taiping Hospital and have been reported to have suffered broken legs.

“I advise the public to avoid any speculation. Let CAAM carry out a full investigation before any conclusions are made,” he said.

According to media reports, a pilot and trainee were injured after a microlight aircraft they were flying crashed in an open area near Tekah Aerodrome in Taiping.

The aircraft was reported to have suffered engine damage and was forced to make an emergency landing in an open area near the aerodrome.