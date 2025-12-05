KUCHING, Dec 5 — Vehicles emitting gases beyond legal limits may soon face compounds exceeding RM2,000, said Department of Environment (DoE) director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar.

He said the current compound rate is capped at RM2,000 per offence, but recent amendments have paved the way for higher penalties.

“The compound value is RM2,000, but through the amendment gazetted on June 6, 2024 and enforced on July 7, 2024, compounds can actually be issued at higher amounts.

“For offences under the Clean Air Regulations, if brought to court, fines can reach RM1 million, and compounds can be issued up to half of the court-imposed fine ― that is, RM500,000.

“However, during this transition from the old Act to the amended version, we are still issuing RM2,000 per compound. In the future, we will increase the amount,” he said.

Wan Abdul Latiff made these remarks after officiating at the launch of the National Motor Vehicle Operation Week, held in conjunction with the 2025 World Ozone Day celebration at the MBKS Community Hall here on Thursday.

He said raising public awareness is crucial to ensure vehicles are properly and driven responsibly.

“It is important to ensure that vehicles are serviced according to schedule, and that driving habits are not erratic―pressing pedals abruptly can increase emission levels,” he added.

Wan Abdul Latiff said compounds are generally issued to drivers as they operate the vehicles.

Previously, for company-owned vehicles such as lorries and buses, compounds were issued to both drivers and companies, while for privately owned vehicles, they were issued only to the driver.

On the nationwide operation, Wan Abdul Latiff said it will involve inspections of diesel and petrol vehicles, as well as motorcycles, using specialised equipment to measure emissions and exhaust outputs.

“For diesel vehicles, action will be taken if black smoke is emitted. Petrol vehicles that exceed gas emission limits and motorcycles with excessive noise will also face enforcement,” he said.

He stressed that the operation aims to raise awareness among more than 33 million vehicle owners nationwide on the importance of vehicle maintenance and compliance with the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“Vehicle maintenance is crucial. Even though the government is improving fuel quality and engine specifications, without proper upkeep, vehicles can still release harmful pollutants. This is one of the main contributors to urban air pollution,” he said.

He also urged the public to continue promoting environmental awareness.

“Environmental consciousness is not yet a daily practice, but we hope it will eventually become part of our culture. The keyword here is culture of life,” he added. — The Borneo Post