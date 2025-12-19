KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Malaysia’s exports rose 7.0 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM135.0 billion in November 2025, underpinned by stronger external demand, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Imports increased 15.8 per cent to RM128.9 billion during the month.

DOSM said that Malaysia’s November trade performance also improved, with total trade rising by 11.1 per cent y-o-y to RM263.8 billion from RM237 billion.

Trade surplus stood at RM6.1 billion, marking a 58.8 per cent decline from RM14.8 billion in November 2025.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said Malaysia’s exports rose in November 2025, reflecting a corresponding increase in re-exports and domestic exports.

“Re-exports accounted for 22.0 per cent of total exports and increased by 40.3 per cent y-o-y to RM29.8 billion. Meanwhile, domestic exports, which contributed to 78.0 per cent (of total exports), saw a marginal growth of 0.3 per cent to RM105.2 billion,” he said.

Similarly, Mohd Uzir said that imports also rose to RM128.9 billion, reflecting a 15.8 per cent increase. Trade surplus narrowed by 58.8 per cent to RM6.1 billion, marking the 67th consecutive month of surplus since May 2020.

He said that, compared with October 2025, imports recorded a marginal increase of 0.7 per cent, from RM127.9 billion to RM128.9 billion, while exports, total trade, and trade surplus were down by 9.0 per cent, 4.5 per cent, and 70.0 per cent, respectively.

Mohd Uzir elaborated that the higher exports were mainly driven by an increase in export goods to Taiwan, which grew by RM3.2 billion, followed by China (+RM1.4 billion), Hong Kong (+RM1.3 billion), the European Union (+RM1.2 billion), Mexico (+RM1.0 billion), Singapore (+RM736.0 million) and Vietnam (+RM715.7 million).

“The increase was primarily driven by higher shipments of electrical and electronics (E&E) products, which grew by RM7.7 billion; optical and scientific equipment (+RM1.6 billion): metalliferous ores and metal scrap (+RM1.3 billion); palm oil-based manufactured products (+RM487.3 million); manufacture of metal (+RM393.1 million); and machinery, equipment and parts (+RM321.4 million),” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir said that the uplift in imports was mainly attributed to stronger inflows from China (+RM8.7 billion), followed by Costa Rica (+RM6.6 billion), South Korea (+RM3.4 billion), the United Arab Emirates (+RM1.3 billion), Taiwan (+RM1.3 billion), Oman (+RM1.2 billion) and the European Union (+RM826.6 million).

“The import uptick was driven by heightened inflows of E&E products (+RM17.5 billion); machinery, equipment & parts (+RM1.3 billion); metalliferous ores & metal scrap (+RM942.4 million); others (+RM922.2 million); optical & scientific equipment (+RM414.2 million); and palm oil-based manufactured products (+RM406.5 million),” he said.

The chief statistician added that Malaysia’s total trade from January to November 2025 amounted to RM2.8 trillion, reflecting a 5.8 per cent growth y-o-y. — Bernama