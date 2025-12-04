KOTA KINABALU, Dec 4 — A discipline teacher at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha told the Coroner’s Court here today that she had no ill intentions and was not attempting to “protect” any party in relation to the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Nur Shukriah Mohd Fauzi, 37, affirmed that she had no personal interest in the case and had given her statement in good faith.

When asked about past practices of ‘public caning,’ which were said to be effective in correcting students with disciplinary problems, the 53rd witness explained that such punishment can now only be administered by the Senior Assistant for Student Affairs (PK HEM) in a designated room and must be witnessed by a disciplinary teacher.

Meanwhile, responding to testimony from several students who described swearing as a common culture at the school and the school environment as “toxic,” Nur Shukriah said various programmes had been implemented to build students’ character.

“We have carried out many programmes, sir. Every day we advise them to speak politely and to respect others. This upset me because shaping a child’s character is not 100 per cent the school’s responsibility, as parents also play a role.

“For example, when I asked students whether their parents wake them up for Subuh prayers at home, they said their parents never did so. In the dormitory, the warden wakes them up, but that practice isn’t continued when they are at home. We teach them good values, sir.”

Zara Qairina was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 17, a day after she was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory. — Bernama