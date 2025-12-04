KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The prime minister’s former senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin and businessman Albert Tei will be brought to the Sessions Court here today over corruption charges.

Court system checks show that the cases of Shamsul Iskandar, 50, and Tei, 37, will be mentioned before Judge Suzana Hussin at 9am.

Yesterday, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said at a press conference that both individuals would face five charges at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court and one additional charge at the Shah Alam Sessions Court on Friday.

The charges involve Section 17(a) of the MACC Act for the offence of receiving bribes and Section 17(b) for giving bribes, while investigations against both were opened under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

Shamsul Iskandar and Tei were remanded for six days beginning Nov 29 after the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court approved the MACC’s application to complete investigations.

The case concerns allegations that Tei bribed Shamsul Iskandar to recover a sum of funds reportedly distributed to several Sabah assemblyman. — Bernama