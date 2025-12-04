IPOH, Dec 4 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has rescued two Indonesian fishermen who had been adrift at sea since November 28 near Pulau Jarak in the Straits of Melaka, near Lumut.

The Strategic Communications Division of the Western Fleet Command said in a statement last night that the fishing boat, which originated from Belawan, Indonesia, had suffered engine failure.

The statement said that KD Kinabalu, which was patrolling in the waters of Pulau Jarak, initially spotted a drifting fishing boat.

“Upon inspection, it was found that the boat, crewed by two Indonesians, had suffered engine failure. Technical assistance to repair the engine was provided but proved unsuccessful, as the damage was severe and the required spare parts were not available on board.

“On humanitarian grounds, logistical support, food, and initial medical checks were provided appropriately. The two fishermen were then handed over to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency for further action,” read the statement. — Bernama