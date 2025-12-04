SANDAKAN, Dec 4 — Police have arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly killing his younger brother in a tragic incident at their family home in Bandar Karamunting last Sunday.

Sandakan Police Chief ACP George Abd Rakman said the 43-year-old victim was found in his bedroom covered in blood after their mother noticed the door was blocked and forced it open around 5.30pm.

He said only the two brothers were at home during the incident, and a police team detained the suspect later the same night at 8.45pm.

Police recovered a blood-stained pair of trousers and three machetes believed to have been used in the attack, while the victim was found with severe injuries to the head, ear, abdomen and hands.

ACP George said a post-mortem will be conducted as investigations continue under Section 302 of the Penal Code, with neighbours recalling hearing groans earlier but not realising it was linked to the case. — Daily Express