KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The final day of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today is likely to spark tension, with a motion to suspend Kota Bharu MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan for six months set to take centre stage.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, the motion by the home minister is expected to be tabled after the oral question-and-answer session.

The motion states, among other things, that during the policy-stage debate on the Supply Bill 2026 on October 22, Takiyuddin spoke about an incident involving the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) at Masjid Rusila in Marang, Terengganu.

The motion also notes that the MP, in his speech, linked the incident to the 1985 Memali incident, which is an attack on a sacred place of worship, and an attempt to instill fear among the public, in a manner that casts a negative light on the personnel and reputation of the MMEA as a public service agency.

Meanwhile, during the Ministers’ Question Time, Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) will ask the youth and sports minister about the support and assistance that will be provided to individuals who will no longer fall within the youth category once the Youth Societies and Youth Development (Amendment) Act 2019 (Act A1602) comes into force on January 1, 2026.

At the same session, Datuk Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail (PN-Kubang Pasu) will ask the human resources minister about the progress and outcomes of the Progressive Wage Policy, implemented in January 2025 with an allocation of RM200 million for the year.

Also expected to draw attention will be a question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) on the number of Tabung Haji depositors who have declined their Haj offers between 2015 and 2025, as well as the measures to be taken to ensure the quota is fully utilised during the oral question-and-answer session.

The Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament ran for 35 days, beginning on October 6. — Bernama