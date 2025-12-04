KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT) has taken over the investigation into a viral video clip containing allegations against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the probe is being conducted under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The investigation has been taken over by USJT, and we will ensure it is carried out comprehensively,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Last Thursday, a MACC officer lodged a police report at the Putrajaya Police headquarters concerning a video of a conversation between a woman and businessman Albert Tei, which contained allegations against Azam.

Meanwhile, Fadil said the investigation paper involving an MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) who was detained for drug abuse in September have been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

“We have completed the investigation after receiving the pathology report from the Chemistry Department, and the investigation papers are now with the AGC for further instructions,” he said. — Bernama