KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will hold discussions with Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar regarding warning notices issued by the state government on plantation lots owned by Felda and FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV).

Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the matter can be resolved through dialogue, noting that Felda falls under the Prime Minister’s Department and therefore within his purview to address issues affecting the agency.

“I will discuss the matter with the Terengganu Menteri Besar. There is no issue that cannot be resolved.

“What matters most is the welfare of the people of Terengganu and our country,” he told reporters after officiating the Cyberjaya Conversations Summit 2025 here today.

In a joint statement yesterday, Felda and FGV said that they are conducting a comprehensive review of all related documents to address the warning notices issued by the Terengganu government against plantation lots owned by the agency and its subsidiary.

The review covers historical records, payment documentation, land premium transactions, ownership status and plantation development conditions.

The move follows warning notices for unlawful occupation or trespassing issued by the Terengganu government on plantation lots in the districts of Besut, Setiu, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman on November 30, December 1 and 2.

Both entities also stressed that the warning notices issued by the Terengganu state government do not affect the operations of settler-owned plantations nor the livelihood activities of settlers in Felda’s Terengganu Region, who may continue their daily routines as usual. — Bernama