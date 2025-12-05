KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Malaysia’s swiftlet nest industry, valued at an estimated RM1.5 billion, continues to show strong growth and significant potential as a high-value sector.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said exports to China rose sharply from 201 tonnes in 2023 to 484 tonnes last year, signalling international confidence in the quality of Malaysian edible bird’s nest.

“Malaysia has just concluded a new protocol with the Chinese authorities to resume exports of swiftlet nests to the world’s largest market. The reopening of this market provides new opportunities for local producers to expand their exports.

“We are committed to ensuring that operators — whether small or large — benefit directly. The ministry will continue to work closely with all industry players to maintain the highest processing standards and facilities,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The new protocol for the export of Edible Bird’s Nest (EBN), signed last month, is expected to strengthen agricultural trade ties between Malaysia and China and further bolster China’s confidence in Malaysia’s regulatory and food safety systems.

The agreement is expected to benefit more than 15,000 swiftlet-house operators and 61 processing plants approved by Chinese authorities, reinforcing the competitiveness of Malaysia’s agri-food exports.