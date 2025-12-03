KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has been appointed chairman of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) for a two-year term starting today, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced.

In a brief statement, the PMO said the appointment was made with the agreement of the prime minister.

It added that Tengku Zafrul would also be given several additional responsibilities, which are currently being finalised and will be announced later by the prime minister.

The statement was issued by the PMO this afternoon.

Tengku Zafrul, who has served as a senator since 2020, concluded his six-year tenure in the Dewan Negara on December 2, holding his ministerial portfolio as investment, trade and industry minister throughout his time in the Senate — the maximum period allowed.

He was first appointed a senator to join the Cabinet under then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as finance minister.