KUANTAN, Dec 3 — A married couple are feared drowned after their vehicle was reported to have skidded and plunged into Sungai Rompin near Kampung Rantau Panjang, Kuala Rompin yesterday.

Rompin District Police chief Supt Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said his team received initial information regarding the incident at 5.40pm.

“Initial investigation is being carried out and the fire brigade has begun a search at the location of the incident amid the strong river currents,” he said in a statement last night.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said an emergency call was received at 4.55pm and 10 personnel were deployed to the scene.

He said the search and rescue operation was still being conducted as of 8pm last night. — Bernama