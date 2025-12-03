PUTRAJAYA, Dec 3 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said investigators have collected videos, including bodycam footage, to respond to claims of misconduct during the raid on businessman Albert Tei’s home.

He added that all the evidence was obtained legally.

“We have all the recordings, and some of the officers also captured the actions of other officers, in addition to the bodycam footage.

“I would also like to note that the home CCTV recordings were collected and handed over to the forensic team to show that there was no abuse of power by my officers,” he told reporters during a press conference here today.

When asked about claims from a lawyer that the home CCTV had been obtained illegally, he said that the matter was for the lawyers to consider.

He then went on to say that from MACC’s perspective, the actions were carried out in accordance with the law and standard operating procedures, and that investigators are entitled to collect any material deemed necessary to complete their investigations.

Azam also denied allegations that an officer had pointed a gun at Tei’s head during his arrest last Friday.

He explained that claims from Tei’s wife suggesting one of his officers had aimed a pistol had been reported to the police.

“We have lodged a police report and left the matter for the authorities to investigate, and we are fully transparent in this regard.

“We have handed over the recorded evidence to the police, and the officers involved in the operation have been called to assist in the investigation. There is nothing to hide,” he said.

On November 28, Tei was reportedly arrested by MACC and police, but was released just minutes later.

According to Tei’s lawyer, Zaid Malek, the MACC had forcibly entered his client’s home before carrying out the arrest.

Two days prior to the raid, MACC said it would immediately investigate allegations that Tei had given bribes to the prime minister’s former senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.