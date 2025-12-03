KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Gua Musang–Lojing road at Kilometer 45 near Pos Blau has been closed to all vehicles following a landslide that began early this morning.

According to an Utusan Malaysia report, Gua Musang district police chief Superintendent Sik Choon Foo said the incident had been detected two days ago, but initially involved only minor rockfalls.

“Since last night, the landslide in the area has become more serious.

“After inspections by the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), they decided to close this route to all vehicles,” he said.

Meanwhile, JKR Gua Musang, in a social media post on Facebook, announced that the closure would take effect today until further notice.

The public is advised to use two alternative routes as temporary connections.

Motorists travelling from Gua Musang to Cameron Highlands, Pahang, can use the Sungai Koyan–Ringlet–Cameron Highlands route.