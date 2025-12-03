KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Police have never stopped investigating the disappearance of activist Amri Che Mat and Pastor Raymond Koh, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He asserted that the investigation into both high-profile cases is ongoing, in line with the court’s decision requesting the police to continue investigative action.

“The police investigation has never been halted... the police have never closed this cases,” he said at a press conference after the closing ceremony of the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) Symposium here yesterday.

Commenting on the court’s decision ordering the police to bring Pastor Koh before the public, as well as the implication of failing to do so, Saifuddin Nasution said the government acknowledges the decision, including the order to pay RM10,000 per day if the directive is not complied with.

He said the issue of the payment amount and the implication of payment to Amri’s family and Pastor Koh’s family have also been acknowledged and are being addressed through the proper channels.

“We are aware of that. The AGC (Attorney General’s Chambers) has filed an appeal because it involves huge financial implications. While we respect the court’s decision, we let the appeal process take its course,” he said.

Amri was reported missing on November 24, 2016, while Koh disappearence was reported on February 13, 2017.

Last month (November 5), the court ordered the government to pay total damages of RM3,264,457.52, along with costs and interest, to Amri’s wife, Norhayati Mohd Ariffin while the government was ordered to pay over RM37 million to Koh’s wife, Susanna Liew.

The decision was made after the court allowed the lawsuits filed by the two women against the government and the police regarding the disappearance of their respective husbands. — Bernama