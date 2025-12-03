KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that the Rakan KKM initiative is not a form of privatisation, but rather a new model to retain medical experts in the public service, provide appropriate remuneration and strengthen the country’s health system.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stressed that the initiative was created following the current critical challenge of retaining specialists, medical officers and nurses from migrating to the private sector or abroad.

“Rakan KKM is a new platform, which not only aims to retain health workers including specialists, medical officers and nurses, but also provides space and opportunities for them to showcase their clinical capabilities with appropriate remuneration without having to migrate or leave the service.

“Through this model, health workers will continue to fully fulfil their services and commitments to public patients, services under Rakan KKM are only carried out by appointment and use specific slots for elective procedures. There will be no reduction in public treatment hours,” he said during an oral question-and-answer session at Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Koh Nai Kwong who wanted to know the scope of implementation of the Rakan KKM initiative, including the list of hospitals involved and the mechanism for auditing the use of funds.

Dzulkefly said the programme was implemented by Rakan KKM Sdn Bhd (RKSB), an entity owned by the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MOF Inc), while regulation was carried out entirely by MOH.

“The first phase was carried out with an initial allocation of RM25 million and started at Cyberjaya Hospital involving Orthopaedic and Internal Medicine services,” he said.

He informed that the licensing process under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586) as well as the finalisation of the Facility Operation and Lease Agreement was underway while Cyberjaya Hospital would be licensing 20 beds on Level 9, four day care beds, one operating room and two specialist clinics.

“The date of commencement of operations will be finalised after the approval of the licence and related agreements are finalised,” he said.

Dzulkefly also informed that the Ministry of Health will establish a Rakan KKM Trust Account under the Financial Procedures Act 1957 to manage all receipts, donations and contributions and the funds will be reused to upgrade facilities and improve public health services.

He said internal audits, trust account procedures and monitoring by the National Audit Department will ensure transparency and accountability of the financial management of the initiative.

“The annual income estimate will be detailed after the RKSB finalises the charge structure, payment rates and recruitment of doctors and support staff,” he said. — Bernama