KOTA KINABALU, Dec 3 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today unveiled 17 assistant ministers, one fewer than in the previous administration.

In the Chief Minister’s Department, Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, Klias assemblyman Datuk Isnin Aliasnih and nominated assemblyman Datuk Mandela Malakun — all from GRS — will support the state’s central administrative and policy functions.

Datuk Limus Jury and Datuk Seri Ruddy Awah, also from GRS, have been placed in the Works and Utilities Ministry as Sabah moves ahead with infrastructure and utility upgrades.

The Finance Ministry will be assisted by GRS’s Datuk Ben Chong, the sole Chinese representative, and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku’s Datuk Ishak Ayub, who is Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman’s nephew. They will serve under Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

GRS’s Datuk Jonnybone Kurum will assist Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick in the Industrial, Entrepreneurship and Transport Ministry, while independent assemblymen Datuk Fairuz Renddan and Datuk Maijol Mahap join the Local Government and Housing Ministry.

Datuk Haji Ruslan Muharam and Datuk Hendrus Anding will support the Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Ministry, and Labuk assemblyman Datuk Samad Jambri and Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim will be in the Rural Development Ministry.

Tulid independent assemblyman Jordan Jude Ellron takes on the Education, Science, Technology and Innovation portfolio, while Tanjung Batu assemblyman Andi Md Shamsureezal joins the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry.

Kukusan independent Datuk Rina Jainal will serve as assistant minister for Women, Health and People’s Well-being, making the ministry fully led by women together with its minister, GRS’s Datuk Julita Mojungki.

Hajiji said the coalition Cabinet is committed to working cohesively to drive progress across Sabah.

“We are well-equipped to deliver on this, leveraging the robust development and progress achieved over the last five years. We are ready to roll out our holistic, inclusive and comprehensive Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) 2.0 development plan in 2026,” he said after chairing the first State Cabinet meeting at Menara Kinabalu.

He stressed that strengthening the state administration is key to maintaining political stability.

“With this new administration, my Cabinet members and I will reinforce our commitment to maintaining stability and championing a political agenda centered on unity and development,” he said.

Hajiji also reiterated his pledge to serve all Sabahans: “I am chief minister for all, serving all Sabahans fairly, without prejudice to their background, race or religion.”

Today’s announcement concludes a three-day rollout of the new state government line-up. The full ministerial list was released on Monday, while yesterday’s announcement named the assistant ministers without their portfolios.