KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening federal-state cooperation to ensure immediate and proactive action in addressing floods and the country’s water management.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he emphasised this when chairing the seventh National Water Council Meeting yesterday, which serves as the highest platform for coordinating policies and the direction of water management between the federal and state governments.

“In reality, dealing with disasters requires strong synergy and firm resolve between the federal and state governments. Therefore, we will continue to strengthen cooperation to formulate comprehensive solutions, including ensuring close monitoring and the immediate implementation of flood mitigation projects,” he said.

Anwar said the meeting also reviewed the current status of floods affecting several states, while expressing appreciation to front-line responders at all levels of government who have been committed to assisting victims.

“…and I take this opportunity to record my highest appreciation to all front-line responders, whether at the federal or state levels, who remain committed to helping the people affected by this disaster,” he said.

According to Anwar, the meeting also received a detailed briefing on the operational status of dams and water resource management nationwide, to ensure that all infrastructure remains at an optimum, safe and resilient level.

“God willing, all decisions agreed upon today will be translated into immediate and proactive actions for the sake of safeguarding the welfare, safety and well-being of the people,” he said. — Bernama