KOTA BHARU, Dec 2 — A police corporal today pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to two counts of robbing two sundry shop assistants last month.

According to the first charge, Mohd Irfan Azieyadi Abdul Aziz, 44, is accused of robbing a Pakistani man of RM400 at a sundry shop in Kampung Beris Jambu, Pengkalan Chepa, at 6.20pm on Nov 8.

According to the second charge, he allegedly robbed a local man at a sundry shop in Kampung Chempaka, Pengkalan Chepa, at 4.40pm on Nov 10.

Both charges were framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 14 years and liable to fine or whipping upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli did not offer bail, citing the seriousness of the offences.

Lawyer Ahmad ‘Adha ‘Amir Yasser Amri, representing the accused, appealed for bail on the grounds that his client was not a flight risk, suffered from high blood pressure, and had a wife battling stage three ovarian cancer and asthma, with two school-going children.

Judge Zulkifli Abdullah granted the accused bail of RM18,000 for all charges with two sureties, imposing additional conditions not to harass the victim, to report to the police station every two months, and to surrender his passport.

The court fixed Jan 7 for the next mention of the case. — Bernama