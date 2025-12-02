KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE) has reiterated its commitment to strengthening safety in schools and will not compromise on any form of bullying.

Deputy Minister Wong Kah Woh said that efforts to combat bullying required the cooperation of all parties, as well as full compliance with existing guidelines under the Surat Pekeliling Ikhtisas (SPI).

“MOE will not compromise on any form of bullying in educational institutions. Combating bullying is a long-term effort that requires the commitment of all parties to ensure a safe and conducive school environment,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

He said this in response to a question from Senator Datuk Salehuddin Saidin on the ministry’s measures to enhance school safety and prevent bullying, taking the tragedy involving Zara Qairina Mahathir as a lesson.

Wong said the SPIs in place include SPI Bil. 12/2023 on managing bullying; SPI Bil. 8/2011 on student safety; SPI Bil. 7/2011 on SOP 137 and reporting disciplinary issues; SPI Bil. 4/2002 on implementing the Safe School Programme; and SPI Bil. 9/2000 on student safety during physical education, health, and co-curricular activities.

He said that the concept of a safe school emphasised the need for a stable physical, social, and emotional environment for everyone at schools.

“This is in line with the MOE’s immediate comprehensive action plan, which includes a safety survey of schools conducted by the Special Committee on Educational Institution Safety Reform, established to address safety and well-being issues for everyone at schools,” he said.

Wong said that safety audits were also conducted nationwide, followed by the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and the strengthening of mental health and psychosocial support programmes.

On efforts to strengthen school capacity, he said that 10,096 new teachers were deployed last November, including more than 500 guidance and counselling teachers.

“The ministry has allocated RM3 million for the installation of CCTV in 200 school hostels, which was completed by Nov 19, 2025,” he said.

Wong said that the installation of CCTV would be expanded to another 333 schools with an additional allocation of RM5 million, adding that from 2026, the MOE would also appoint 600 hostel assistant wardens from MySTEP personnel to strengthen surveillance, particularly at night.

He stressed that reforms to the school security system would continue to be implemented to ensure more effective and comprehensive bullying prevention. — Bernama