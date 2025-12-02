KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in seven states, effective until 8pm today.

In a statement issued at 4.05 pm, MetMalaysia said the adverse weather is expected to affect Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman); Pahang (Kuantan); Selangor (Hulu Langat); Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu and Jempol); as well as the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

The warning also applies to several areas in Sarawak, including Kuching (Bau and Kuching), Serian, Samarahan (Samarahan and Simunjan), Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah (Tanjung Manis, Daro, Matu and Dalat), Kapit (Kapit) and Bintulu.

Sabah is also affected, involving Tawau (Tawau, Kunak and Semporna). — Bernama