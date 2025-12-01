KOTA KINABALU, Dec 1 — More than a day after Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was sworn in as Sabah chief minister, the shape of the new state Cabinet remains unclear — but speculation over key appointments has already intensified as allies, party leaders and independents manoeuvre for a place in the line-up.

Sources say negotiations are still ongoing among Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) six components and its partners whose support helped secure the state government.

With no official announcement yet, sources say the state government bloc is most likely to include five Independent candidates previously aligned with GRS, Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) sole assemblyman, three assemblymen from the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) and one from Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Malaysia (PKDM).

One of the biggest questions is whether Hajiji will appoint a Chinese deputy chief minister — or even a full minister — given the sole Chinese assemblyman at this time is Tanjung Kapor’s Datuk Ben Chong.

Chong is being floated for a post, but insiders say he may be seen as “too young” and lacking seniority within Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS), Hajiji’s party.

“If there is only one Chinese YB, it puts Hajiji in a tough position. He did make a promise before the election. However, as much as representation matters, experience does too,” said one political observer.

For the deputy chief minister posts, two names appear almost certain. GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun is widely expected to retain both the state Finance portfolio and the deputy chief minister position, given his seniority and influence within GRS.

Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam may also retain his deputy chief ministership along with the state Local Government and Housing portfolio.

Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick is the other most likely candidate for deputy chief minister if Chong does not secure the role. Ewon may again take the state Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship portfolio, given his experience as the federal entrepreneur and cooperatives development minister until he resigned in early November “out of principle”.

It is unclear what Hajiji has planned for the party’s honorary president and Tamparuli assemblyman Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau — who previously held the deputy chief minister post under Warisan — or deputy president Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin, although the latter may be suited for a state assistant ministerial position.

Membakut assemblyman Datuk Ariffin Arif, who is also the Sabah governor’s son-in-law, will likely retain his position as state science, technology and innovation minister, as well as his role in the state education and religious affairs exco.

Datuk James Ratib is tipped for a larger portfolio after helming state Community Development and People’s Wellbeing, while Parti Bersatu Sabah secretary-general Datuk Julita Majungki may be promoted from state assistant finance minister to full state minister — potentially replacing Ratib if he moves up.

One of the biggest question marks surrounds the state Works Ministry, a highly sought-after portfolio likely to go to a PGRS figure. The post was previously held by former Umno leader Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, who did not defend his seat.

Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, the vocal assistant minister to the chief minister who won in Apas, is among those believed to be under consideration.

The state Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry — a critical portfolio for Sabah’s economic recovery — is another closely watched seat. Insiders say caretaker state assistant minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai is the strongest candidate to replace Datuk Christina Liew, who was dropped from the party line-up.

“His name is being widely floated to take over as full state minister and as a seasoned tourism figure, having held the state assistant minister post since 2020, he is the most likely candidate for the post,” said an insider.

PH’s sole assemblyman Datuk Jamawi Jaafar, an agricultural science graduate who won the Melalap seat after “jumping” from GRS to PKR, is expected to be suited to the state Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Ministry, replacing Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan.

Five Independents who have pledged support to the new GRS-led government could be rewarded with state assistant minister roles to help stabilise Hajiji’s majority.

With the exception of Pintasan’s Datuk Fairuz Renddan — who may be promoted from state assistant youth and sports minister to a full state ministerial post — the others, Tulid’s Jordan Jude Ellron, Pitas’s Datuk Ruddy Awah, Kukusan’s Rina Jainal, Bandau’s Datuk Maijol Mahap and Sungai Manila’s Hazem Mubarak Musa — the Sabah governor’s son — are expected to be appointed state assistant ministers.

PKDM’s sole representative Datuk Rusdin Riman, a former permanent secretary in the state Finance Ministry who won the Paginatan seat, may also be awarded a state assistant minister post in the same ministry.

Although there has been no official announcement, Hajiji is expected to swear in the state Cabinet tomorrow.