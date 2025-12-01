KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Outgoing Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz admitted today he remains unsure about the new role he will take on once his senatorship ends tomorrow.

“It seems like I have been given another opportunity to continue serving but in what capacity I do not know and I am still waiting.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had indicated that Tengku Zafrul still had “responsibilities” to fulfil but stopped short of revealing what they were.

“He (Tengku Zafrul) cannot be left off so easily,” Anwar said in jest during the official launch of Perodua’s first electric vehicle at Menara Miti here.

Anwar said he will make the “announcement” on December 3.

“InsyaAllah, we will know about my new responsibilities tomorrow,” Tengku Zafrul told reporters when met at Menara Miti here.

Nevertheless, he expressed gratitude to all ministry staff for their support throughout his three-year tenure, saying he felt sad to leave but confident the ministry was in good hands.

Tengku Zafrul, who has served two terms as a senator since 2020, will conclude his six-year tenure in the Dewan Negara on December 2.

He held his current ministerial role throughout his time in the Senate, which is the maximum period allowed.

He was first appointed a senator to join the Cabinet under then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the finance minister.