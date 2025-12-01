KUANTAN, Dec 1 — The landslide on a hillside near Block C of the Puncak Arabella Apartment in Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands, on Friday (Nov 28) is believed to have been caused by continuous heavy rain.

The Cameron Highlands District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) said 91 victims from the 24 units affected in Block C have been instructed to move to the Puncak Arabella Hall temporary relief centre that has been opened.

“A total of 40 residents, involving eight household heads (KIR), are already at the relief centre, while 51 others, involving 16 KIRs, have moved to their relatives’ houses nearby,” it said in a statement today.

It added that no casualties were involved in the incident, which occurred at about 8.45 pm.

It also said that the Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) has carried out temporary slope-protection measures before large-scale cleaning works can begin.

“The process to evacuate the residents in Block B, which is adjacent to Block C, will also be carried out in stages if the slope evaluation report indicates a need to do so for the safety of the residents,” it added.

The JPBD said that the Cameron Highlands District Council and the concessionaire had carried

out road-clearing works on the day of the incident, and access to the apartment area was reopened to all types of vehicles on Saturday (Nov 29) morning.

It also advised the public, especially social media users, not to circulate any unverified information, photographs or videos regarding the landslide, as they could cause public anxiety. — Bernama