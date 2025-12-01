PUTRAJAYA, Dec 1 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has taken immediate action against the officers who were involved in, and detained, during the Op Songsang raid at a health club in the capital, last Friday.

MOE said that the move was to ensure that all those involved are no longer placed in any educational institution under the ministry, until the investigation process is completed.

“MOE takes seriously the involvement of several officers in immoral activities, as reported recently.

“The ministry does not tolerate such misconduct. An internal investigation is currently underway,” it said, in a statement.

It also urged all heads of departments under its purview to strengthen monitoring efforts, and ensure that immoral activities are curbed at every level.

Last Friday, 17 civil servants were among 208 individuals arrested in the raid, during which police also seized condoms and several items believed to be used for immoral purposes.

The case is being investigated under Section 377B of the Penal Code for sexual intercourse against the order of nature, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping, upon conviction. — Bernama