KOTA KINABALU, Dec 1 — Warisan candidate Edna Majimbun made history as the first assemblywoman for Inanam constituency a dozen male contenders, including her brother.

Edna, who secured 9,441 votes with a majority of 2,952, said she was both overwhelmed and deeply grateful for the mandate.

“The first thing I want to do is, maybe meet the supporters,” said Edna, the first woman appointed Ketua Daerah Mahkamah Anak Negeri.

Edna said she had hoped for the best but never took anything for granted, adding she was thankful for the people’s confidence that had turned her hopes into reality.

Edna had defeated previous Inanam assemblyman Datuk Peto Galim who only secured 4,728 votes under ticket Pakatan Harapan, while independent Datuk Roland Chia received 6,489 votes, Star Datuk Kenny Chua 3,641 votes and Upko’s Datuk Wong Thien Fook 1,639 votes. — Daily Express