KOTA KINABALU, Nov 30 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor described the victory of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the 17th Sabah State Election (PRN) as a victory for the people of Sabah.

He said this in a statement today, noting that the win reflected the trust and confidence placed in GRS by Sabahans.

In this regard, Hajiji, who is also the GRS chairman, thanked all the people of Sabah for the new mandate given to him to continue leading the state administration's leadership.

“This victory belongs to every one of you who believes in our vision, supports our efforts, and shares our dream for a brighter future for Sabah. With heartfelt gratitude, I accept the trust you have placed in me and my colleagues in GRS to once again lead and serve as your representatives.

“The unwavering support of the people and their confidence in our struggle have been the catalyst for this victory,” he said in after completing his swearing-in ceremony as the 17th Sabah Chief Minister at Istana Seri Kinabalu here, this morning.

In the meantime, Hajiji also invited all the people of Sabah to collectively celebrate the GRS victory in this state election as the start of a new chapter filled with purpose and determination to build a better future.

He said that from the beginning, GRS’s commitment has been to foster change and progress through the holistic and inclusive development agenda, Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ), thus driving meaningful development and building bridges that unite, not divide.

“We remain steadfast in continuing the SMJ 2.0 blueprint, which focuses on four main pillars: Sabah First, Sabah Forward, Sabah Prosper, and Sabah United,” he said.

Hajiji also affirmed the full commitment of the local Sabah party coalition to work tirelessly to champion the hopes and aspirations of all Sabahans.

“Together, we will face challenges, seize new opportunities, and ensure that every voice, no matter how small, is heard and valued,” said Hajiji, who defended the Sulaman State Legislative Assembly (DUN) seat for the ninth term.

He also urged all the people of Sabah, together with the state government, to continue working collaboratively as active partners in the journey to drive state progress, with unity as the strength to ensure the victory is truly meaningful.

“To all our opponents who have contested alongside us throughout this election, let us close ranks and embrace the spirit of democracy by standing united.

“Let us build trust and commit to working collaboratively to serve the people effectively and for the overall good of Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, when met by the media outside the palace, Hajiji briefly stated: “Alhamdulillah, thanks be to Allah SWT, I have completed my swearing-in as Chief Minister, thank you, we meet tomorrow.”

Hajiji, 70, was sworn in before the Head of State, Tun Musa Aman, in a ceremony at Istana Seri Kinabalu here, around 3.05am. — Bernama