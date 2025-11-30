KUCHING, Nov 30 — Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) has guaranteed that it will assume full responsibility and reimburse the RM400,000 allegedly misappropriated from a local couple by one of its employees, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman said he received a call from the BSN Sarawak director yesterday following news reports detailing the couple’s plight.

“The director assured me that BSN has taken immediate action on the matter,” he said in a statement.

“He also assured me that BSN will take full responsibility for the wrongful act of the staff and return the money wrongfully taken from their customers upon conclusion of the investigation.”

Chong welcomed BSN’s prompt response and noted that he had already relayed the updates to the victims, identified as Dr Alex and his wife.

“Hopefully Dr Alex and his wife will recover their hard-earned money soon,” he added.

The couple sought Chong’s assistance after discovering that their RM400,000 life savings — transferred from their Amanah Saham Berhad and BSN accounts for what they believed was an investment in BSN Takaful Makmur — was never deposited into any legitimate account.

They grew suspicious upon learning that the BSN employee handling their transactions had been suspended over issues related to the same financial product.

A subsequent check with the bank confirmed that no such investment account existed under their names.

The couple has since lodged a police report and filed a formal dispute with BSN.

— The Borneo Post