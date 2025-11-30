SEPANG, Nov 30 — The multi-agency search-and-rescue for Constable Muhammad Rahimi Amirudin, who was swept away by floodwaters in Kampung Giching, Sepang, two days ago, has ended.

Sepang police chief Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman confirmed the 23-year-old’s body has been recovered, The New Sunday Times reported today.

Muhammad Rahimi had been on his way to work at Nilai police headquarters after visiting family nearby.

He was last seen clinging to a road sign after his Perodua Bezza was carried off by strong currents on Friday night, having tried to drive through the flood.

Norhizam said Muhammad Rahimi was alone at the time, contrary to earlier reports suggesting others were in the car.

Searchers comb flooded waters for Constable Muhammad Rahimi Amirudin, who was swept away while driving through Kampung Giching, Sepang on November 28, 2025. — Bernama pic

A coordinated operation involving 60 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Sepang and Nilai police, and local volunteers combed a 2.5km stretch downstream from where he was last spotted.

Divers recovered a pouch containing his personal documents from the vehicle, but initial dives found no further trace until the body was located.