PUTRAJAYA, Nov 30 — A 30-year-old Malaysian Asrul Nizam Apridwson is missing and believed to have been affected by a landslide in Padang Panjang, West Sumatra, Indonesia on November 27.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the missing person report today in a media statement.

It said the Consulate General of Malaysia in Medan is working closely with the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency, the West Sumatra Regional Disaster Management Agency, and Padang Panjang District Police to obtain verified updates on the ongoing search and rescue operation.

It pointed out that the Padang–Bukittinggi route via Anai Valley remains closed, and cautioned Malaysians to avoid landslide- and flood-prone areas in Indonesia.

Wisma Putra also advised Malaysians in West Sumatra to follow instructions from local authorities as well as to register with the Consulate General in Medan for timely assistance and communication at +62 823-6164-6046 (24 hours) or email at [email protected].

Heavy cyclonic rains and floods have battered Sumatra causing landslides and killing at least 94 people, with nearly 80,000 evacuated and dozens still missing.

In the worst-hit areas, including Batang Toru, Indonesian authorities continue search and rescue efforts amid damaged infrastructure and blocked roads.