KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Negotiations to form a new Sabah state government following the state election are actively taking place at several locations in the city tonight.

As of 11pm, the Election Commission (EC) has officially announced the results for 22 seats, but it is understood that parties are actively holding negotiations at the Sabah Chief Minister’s official residence in Sri Gaya as well as several other locations.

According to unofficial results, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is leading with 29 seats, while its closest challenger, Parti Warisan (Warisan), has secured 23 seats, followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) with eight, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) with three, and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) with two.

Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) have won one seat each, while Independents have won five seats.

Based on these results, UPKO, STAR, KDM and the five winning independent candidates are said to hold the key in forming the government.

Sabah has 73 state seats, and a simple majority of 37 seats is required to form the state government.

According to party sources, the swearing-in ceremony for the new Chief Minister is expected to be held early tomorrow morning at Istana Seri Kinabalu before Yang Dipertua Negeri Tan Sri Musa Aman, if negotiations can be finalised by midnight tonight.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal arrived at the Avangio Hotel here, and among those present was federal Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal.

Meanwhile, two vehicles believed to be carrying UPKO honorary president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau and UPKO president Datuk Ewon Benedick were seen entering the route leading to the Chief Minister’s official residence and Istana Seri Kinabalu.

A vehicle believed to be carrying Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong was also seen entering Istana Seri Kinabalu tonight.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a statement that as a party that always prioritises political stability and the well-being of the people, BN is prepared to work with like-minded parties to form a new Sabah state government for continued political stability.

“The future of Sabah requires the commitment of all parties, and BN will continue to play a constructive role to ensure the state progresses towards development and prosperity,” he said. — Bernama