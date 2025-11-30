KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) (KWAP) has appointed Abdul Hakim Amir Zainol as its new chief financial officer (CFO) effective November 12, 2025.

KWAP said in a statement today that Abdul Hakim brings with him over two decades of financial and strategic management experience, predominantly in international markets.

‘His global exposure spans across financial control, treasury management, strategic planning and regulatory compliance — equipping him with a broad perspective on financial governance and transformation,’ it added.

Prior to joining KWAP, he served at Cagamas Bhd, where he held the role of CFO before being appointed as chief business officer.

He also held senior leadership roles in the United Kingdom, including at C. Hoare & Co, the oldest bank in the United Kingdom and Aldermore Bank.

KWAP chief executive officer Datuk Nik Amlizan Mohamed said Abdul Hakim’s wealth of experience in strategic financial leadership and his solid track record in driving performance and governance make him an invaluable addition to the leadership team.

As CFO of KWAP, Abdul Hakim will spearhead the organisation’s financial strategy and stewardship, driving fiscal resilience, transparency and alignment with KWAP’s long-term mission to build a sustainable retirement future for Malaysia’s public sector employees, it said.— Bernama