KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Several candidates notched up excellent victories in the just-concluded 17th Sabah State Election, showing their strong influence in the state’s political landscape.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor retained his Sulaman seat with a majority of 8,919 votes, significantly higher than the majority of 3,099 votes he obtained in the previous election, which showed the strong public support that strengthens his position as a major political force in the state.

Parti Warisan Sabah’s Jamil Hamzah secured the Bugaya seat with the highest majority in this election at 10,046 votes, nearly doubling the 6,629-vote majority in the by-election in December 2022.

Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick retained his Kadamaian seat with a majority of 9,672 votes in an eight-cornered fight.

Star president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan won Tambunan with a majority of 7,311 votes in a seven-cornered fight.

Other GRS candidates scored important victories, including Datuk Seri Ghulamhaidar @ Yusof Khan Bahadar in DUN Kawang (8,763 votes) and GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in Karanaan (5,361 votes).

Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal also retained his Senallang with a majority of 6,837 votes.

A total of 1.74 million voters were eligible to cast their votes in this election. — Bernama