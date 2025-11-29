KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Sabah goes to the polls today in an election shaped by fluid alliances, shifting voter priorities and intensifying debates over state rights.

The campaign has unfolded at ground level, with intimate coffeeshop sessions and small walkabouts replacing the stadium-sized ceramahs that once defined Sabah’s political season.

Even so, GRS’s Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal have remained exceptions, covering almost every district over the past two weeks to rally their coalitions across the state’s vast terrain.

At the same time, national coalitions have leaned on their machinery, with Pakatan Harapan filling urban roads with bright red banners and mobilising volunteers, strategists and media teams.

Diners ear at the Kota Kinabatangan Food Court in Kinabatangan on November 27, 2025. — Bernama pic

Perennial issues, familiar promises

Despite the churn of alliances, candidates have campaigned on familiar bread-and-butter issues like clean water, better roads, stable electricity, affordable housing, job creation and fairer development.

In the cities, they have added pledges on governance, cost of living and corruption, but long-standing frustrations remain unchanged.

This time, however, voters appear more assertive, especially as the debate over Sabah’s 40 per cent share of its revenue has dominated discussions and forced national parties to promise meaningful delivery.

Many incumbents face pressure over perceptions of federal neglect, abuse of power and stalled development, while a brewing mining rights scandal has had little impact in rural areas where livelihoods still guide voting behaviour.

Supporters display the Barisan Nasional manifesto at the launch of the “Sabah Development Plan 1” Manifesto for the 17th Sabah State Election at the UMNO Building in Kota Kinabalu on November 22, 2025. — Bernama pic

Youth vote could be key

Younger voters may also tip the balance today, with nearly 30 per cent of Sabah’s electorate under the age of 30 and another 126,000 casting their ballots for the first time.

These voters tend to value integrity, approachability and whether candidates “pandai berkerja” (can deliver) over legacy names and traditional party loyalties.

Campaigns have responded by going hyper-local, using motorcycle convoys, market visits, nighttime house calls, TikTok videos and podcasts to connect with this segment.

Some candidates have treated the campaign like a municipal service by fixing potholes, delivering water tanks or clearing drains, while others have turned to entertainment to stay relevant.

Still, the impact of the youth vote remains uncertain; many young Sabahans now live outside their hometowns or even the state, and may not return to vote.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers a speech at the Temu Rapat PMX Sayang Sabah programme at the Bandau State Legislative Assembly (DUN) in Kota Marudu on November 27, 2025. — Bernama pic

The push and pull of Putrajaya

The election is also seen as a test of Sabah’s rising local-nationalist sentiment, driven by demands for autonomy and fairer revenue-sharing.

Debate over the 40 per cent revenue return have put GRS — seen as close to Putrajaya — under pressure to prove it can negotiate “without fear or favour.”

Warisan and other local parties like STAR and UPKO have positioned themselves as corrective forces that can pursue genuine autonomy without national political compromises.

This split, however, may reduce Warisan’s chances of securing an outright victory.

In reality, the main contest remains between GRS and Warisan, both poised to make significant gains.

Voters who prioritise stability and federal support may favour GRS, while those seeking political renewal and stronger state rights may turn to Warisan.

Seni Tari Keningau performs at the Konsert Mega Remysta HARAPAN at Buhavan Square in Penampang on November 25, 2025. — Bernama pic

Signs point to hung assembly

No coalition is expected to win outright, making post-election alliances the decisive factor.

PH is likely to lose some support despite its resources, although DAP is expected to hold ground in urban seats and PKR may remain competitive in Melalap and Sindumin.

The allied Umno also continues to command influence in its traditional Muslim-Bumiputera areas.

These parties, along with smaller local blocs, are expected to be kingmakers in potential confidence-and-supply arrangements.

Although Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar has criticised GRS and Hajiji, federal pressure may still push his grouping and PH toward a tripartite arrangement with the incumbent coalition.

This outcome could shift if UPKO, STAR or PKDM secure enough seats and hold firm to their “Sabah First” stance, though all have hinted at post-poll flexibility.

Several independents also stand a strong chance, including Datuk Verdon Bahanda in Tanjung Kapor, Datuk Fairuz Renddan in Pintasan and Jordan Ellron in Tulid, with the latter two leaning towards GRS while Verdon has pledged to support whoever offers the best deal.

Election Commission (SPR) staff check ballot boxes for the 17th Sabah State Election (PRN) at Dewan Seri Sulaman in Tuaran on November 28, 2025. — Bernama pic

Real battle begins after the polls close

With 18 parties, four coalitions and 74 independents contesting 73 seats, many insiders believe that “back doors” are already active as leaders frame post-election deals as pragmatic rather than disloyal.

Even if GRS or Warisan emerges with the most seats, a partnership between them is seen as unlikely given their public clashes, meaning other permutations will come into play.

The state’s multi-party landscape and the anti-hopping law mean that even the coalition with the largest tally may not form the government.

A recent constitutional amendment also means the chief minister does not need to come from the bloc with the most seats.

Ripples

The outcome will serve as an indicator of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s influence in Sabah and may influence national manoeuvring ahead of the next general election.

Sabah contributes 25 parliamentary seats to Malaysia’s 222-seat Dewan Rakyat, and a friendly state government is crucial to federal stability.

But decades of uneven development have made voters wary of promises and more determined to back leaders who can negotiate confidently with Putrajaya.

Today’s vote will determine whether Sabah chooses continuity or change, federal partnership or stronger autonomy.

Once again, Sabah will offer Malaysia its most colourful political stage, and the alliances formed after polling day may matter as much as the results themselves.