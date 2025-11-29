Live Updates:

6.05 pm: Unofficial: GRS’s Pandikar Amin Mulia wins in Pintasan. In 2020, BN won the seat.

6 pm: Unofficial: GRS, PH in neck-and-neck lead for Kemabong

5.40 pm: Counting of votes has started at the Penampang Cultural Centre for the Kapayan and Moyog seats.

5.30 pm: All 882 polling centres across Sabah have officially closed at 5.30pm

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Polling has officially closed across Sabah for the 17th state election, setting the stage for a tense night of vote-counting and political horse-trading in a contest defined by fluid alliances and a rising demand for state autonomy.

The Election Commission (EC) reported a voter turnout of 60.94 per cent as of 4pm, a figure lower than the 2020 state election.

Preliminary results are expected to trickle in from 10pm onwards, with the EC aiming to announce the full results by midnight, barring any delays from severe weather.

With no single coalition expected to secure a clear majority, the final outcome will likely be decided by post-election deal-making between the major blocs, including GRS, Warisan, Pakatan Harapan (PH), and Barisan Nasional, (BN).

The result is also expected to significantly influence national politics ahead of the next general election.