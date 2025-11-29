SEPANG, Nov 23 — A police officer is feared to have drowned after his car skidded into a flooded drain near the Giching Rural Clinic here last night, with a search and rescue operation currently under way.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the victim was believed to have been swept away by strong currents after he exited his stalled Perodua Bezza and attempted to swim to safety, Sinar Harian reported.

Sepang police chief Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman confirmed that the incident occurred at about 10.20pm and identified the victim as an officer from the Nilai District Police Headquarters.

Ahmad Mukhlis said an emergency call was received at 11.30pm, and a team of 10 personnel from the KLIA and Sepang Fire and Rescue Stations was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Videos of firefighters conducting the search in the flooded area have since circulated on social media.