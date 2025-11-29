KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Seventeen civil servants were among 208 people arrested by police last night in a raid on a health club believed to have been used for unnatural sexual activities.

Kuala Lumpur police deputy chief Datuk Mohd Azani Omar said the 8pm operation in Chow Kit was carried out by the KL Strike Force, with the cooperation of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), following two weeks of intelligence-gathering and surveillance.

“We detained 201 patrons and seven employees aged between 19 and 60, including 24 foreigners.

“We also seized condoms and several other items believed to have been used for immoral purposes,” he told a press conference at the scene after the nearly four-hour operation.

He said the two-storey premises had been operating for the past eight to ten months, from 5pm to 11pm on weekdays and 3pm to 11pm on weekends.

According to Mohd Azani, the health club promoted its premises on social media platforms such as TikTok, as well as through word of mouth from regular customers.

People are detained during a raid at a health centre used as a location for homosexual activity in Chow Kit on November 28, 2025. — Bernama pic

“Visitors were charged RM35 per entry, while new customers had to pay RM10 as a registration fee before receiving a membership card,” he said.

All those arrested were taken to the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters (IPD Dang Wangi) for urine screening and further investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 377B of the Penal Code,” he said.

A check by Bernama at the scene found that the visitors came from various backgrounds, including professionals, students and foreign tourists, with most admitting they had learnt about the premises through social media.

The premises had several enclosed spaces, including small rooms and semi-dark areas, in addition to sauna and jacuzzi facilities believed to be the main attractions.

A commotion ensued as some visitors tried to cover their faces and leave to avoid being identified, but they were unable to escape. — Bernama