KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup, who is contesting in the 17th Sabah state election, was among the earliest candidates to cast his vote.

The Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Sook seat, cast his ballot at Sekolah Pekan Ansip, Sook, right after the polling centre opened at 7.30 am.

Arthur is facing a five-cornered contest in the Sook state seat, which has 20,349 registered voters.

Sook is one of three state seats under the Pensiangan parliamentary constituency. — Bernama