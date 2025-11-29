PUTRAJAYA, Nov 29 — A former aide to the prime minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, and a businessman, Albert Tei, will be remanded to assist in a high-profile corruption investigation.

Both men were brought to the Putrajaya Magistrates Court by officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for the remand application, Bernama reported.

The investigation centres on an allegation that Tei paid the former aide hundreds of thousands of ringgit to help secure the return of funds paid to politicians in Sabah.

The MACC arrested both men yesterday, along with a third individual, Sofia Rini Buyong, in connection with the probe.

Businessman Albert Tei is brought by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (SPRM) officers for a remand application to assist with investigations into alleged corruption at the Putrajaya Magistrate's Court on November 29, 2025. — Bernama pic

The arrests came just days after Shamsul Iskandar confirmed on Tuesday that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the investigation was opened immediately due to its public importance.

A four-day remand order was granted against Sofia Rini yesterday, effective until Monday.