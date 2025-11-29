KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba Malaysia) has extended its condolences to Hong Kong’s fire service following the death of firefighter Ho Wai-ho in a major blaze in Tai Po tragedy.

The department said Ho made a “great sacrifice” while battling the Wang Fuk Court fire on November 26.

“His courage and spirit of sacrifice in saving lives and protecting the community serve as a noble example and show that the work of a firefighter demands resilience, sacrifice and strong commitment,” Bomba said in a social media post.

Ho, a 37-year-old officer from Sha Tin Fire Station, lost contact with his team about half an hour after entering the building.

Emergency crews later found him unconscious with facial burns and rushed him to Prince of Wales Hospital.

Doctors pronounced him dead shortly after.

Bomba Malaysia said Ho’s bravery was an inspiration firefighters everywhere.